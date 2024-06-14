'Kuruvai' special plan will be implemented at a cost of Rs 78.67 crore: TN Agriculture Minister

Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI) In order to protect the interests of Cauvery delta farmers, a 'Kuruvai' special package scheme will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 78.67 crore, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Panneeerselvam said here on Friday.

Traditionally, for the purpose of short-term 'Kuruvai' paddy cultivation, water is released on June 12 every year from the Mettur dam. As there is no sufficient storage in the dam this year, there is a delay in releasing water for cultivation in delta regions, Panneerselvam said, adding Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered implementation of the special package to ensure protection of the interests of farmers.

Under the scheme, which envisages several support-measures to help farmers, 2,000 tons of paddy seeds for about one lakh acres will be distributed at a subsidised rate through agriculture extension centres.

Through state funding and by integrating various related government schemes, the Kuruvai special package scheme will be implemented, Panneerselvam said in a statement. PTI VGN VGN SS