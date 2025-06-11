Kusum-C scheme to ensure 7-hour daytime power for farmers: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Jun 11 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the KUSUM-C scheme will ensure quality and reliable electricity supply to agricultural pump sets during the daytime, guaranteeing farmers a dependable seven-hour power supply.

Speaking at the inauguration of Solar Unit established under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (Kusum-C) scheme at Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapura district, he said the primary objective of the scheme is to provide uniterrupted daytime power to farmers.

"The central government introduced the KUSUM-C scheme in 2021, the then BJP government in the state had decided in the cabinet to implement it. However, even after being in power for two more years, they did not attempt to implement the scheme. After our government came to power and K J George became the Minister, the implementation of the KUSUM-C scheme started in the state," he added.

According to him, under the KUSUM-C scheme, 389 electricity supply substations in the state are being solarized. Solar units with a capacity of 2,396 megawatts will power 1,555 agricultural feeders with solar electricity.

As a result, 6,32,794 agricultural pump sets will receive solar power.

"This will not only provide quality electricity to farmers during the daytime but also reduce power wastage. Therefore, I extend my congratulations to Energy Minister K J George for properly implementing the KUSUM scheme," Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said his government has already implemented the KUSUM-B scheme to provide solar pump sets to farmers. Although this is a central government scheme, their subsidy is only 30 per cent.

"After our government came to power, the state government's subsidy was increased to 50 per cent. Beneficiaries need to pay only 20 per cent. The fact that our government is providing a higher subsidy than the central government shows our concern for farmers," he said, in a statement.

Siddaramaiah claimed that when the BJP government was in power, not even a single megawatt of electricity was generated.

"But after we came to power, we have generated 4,000 megawatts of electricity. Currently, we can produce 35,000 megawatts, and a plan has been formulated to increase this to 60,000 megawatts by 2030," he outlined.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that the government is providing an annual subsidy of Rs 19,000 crore for farmers' agricultural pump sets. Yet, the opposition continues to make false accusations against our government.

"Under no circumstances will the free electricity scheme for agricultural pump sets be discontinued," he said.

Energy Minister K J George, who also attended the event, announced that the state is considering the installation of prepaid smart meters in government offices as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

He noted that the central government offers a 60 per cent subsidy for energy infrastructure development, along with Rs 900 per smart meter. However, the previous state administration has declined to adopt the scheme due to certain conditions.

Minister George explained that the current government has now appealed to the Union Energy Minister to permit the implementation of RDSS in Karnataka with exemptions from select conditions.

In response, the Union Minister has agreed in principle, proposing a 2 per cent cess on departments with outstanding dues and the installation of prepaid smart meters in government facilities to ensure better accountability.

The Energy Minister emphasised that the successful execution of the plan would require the full support and cooperation of the cabinet.

“The PM KUSUM-C scheme is a blessing for farmers, particularly those in dryland areas. The government is extending full support for its implementation. However, land availability remains a challenge. Greater involvement and cooperation from MLAs in facilitating the scheme’s rollout would significantly enhance its benefits for farmers,” George added, in the statement. PTI AMP ROH