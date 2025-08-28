Kuwait airways to start more flights per week from Thiruvananthapuram in September

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) In good news for frequent travellers to the Gulf region, Kuwait Airways has expanded its services to six flights per week from the international airport here, TIAL said on Thursday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (Ltd) (TIAL) made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The new flights will commence operations from September 3 onwards, it said.

"More ways to connect! Starting 3 September 2025, #KuwaitAirways expands its schedule to 6 flights a week from #ThiruvananthapuramAirport to #Kuwait. Stronger connectivity, smoother journeys. Kuwait Airways," the Facebook post said. PTI HMP HMP ROH