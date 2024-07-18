Kuwait Embassy molestation case: Delhi Police may record statements of staff members

New Delhi, July 18 (PTI) Delhi Police might record statements of other staff members working at Kuwait Embassy in connection with a molestation case of a 20-year-old housekeeping staff, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Abu Bakar (70), who works as a laundry man at the embassy in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri, was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was registered, the police official said.

Both the accused and victim are Indian citizens, the official said.

"The investigation is underway and statements of other staff members may be recorded in the coming days," the official said.

A PCR call was received from a caller, who reported the alleged incident claiming to be the husband of the victim, officials said on Wednesday.

He accused Bakar, who has been employed at the embassy for the past two years, of sexually harassing his wife while she was at work, the officials had said.

A case under section 74 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) act was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Kuwait Embassy said that "both, the alleged accused and the complainant, are Indian citizens, and no Kuwaiti citizen is involved in the case".

"The complainant is a member of multi-tasking staff of an outsourcing company engaged by the Embassy for carrying out housekeeping duties," the Embassy said in the statement.

The statement further mentioned that the police, after being informed of the matter, contacted both the complainant and the accused and called them outside the Embassy to investigate the matter.

It said that "as the case is being investigated by the police and the matter is sub judice, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait shall await for the outcome of the investigation and court directive, before taking any action".

The complainant is still reporting to the Embassy for carrying out routine work, the statement added.