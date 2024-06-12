Kuwait fire: Cong urges external affairs ministry to provide all possible aid to victims' families

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives, including of several Indians, in a major building fire in Kuwait and urged the external affairs ministry to provide all possible assistance to the Indian victims and their families.

Several Indians were among 41 people killed on Wednesday in a major building fire in Kuwait housing workers, according to local officials and reports emanating from the Gulf nation.

The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. The building reportedly housed nearly 160 people, who are workers of the same company.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Anguished by terrible tragedy in Kuwait, where several Indian labourers have lost their lives and many are said to be injured. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured." "We sincerely urge the External Affairs Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said, "Deeply pained by the news of our fellow Indian citizens losing their lives due to a fire in a labour camp in Kuwait. My sincere condolences to the families of the departed souls. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently assist those injured in this accident and ensure handsome compensation to all victims and their families." This incident is a stark reminder of the appalling conditions in which Indian labourers live in the Middle East, Venugopal said.

"The Government, in collaboration with their respective counterparts, must ensure complete safety of our citizens -- including proper housing facilities, with adequate safety precautions and amenities, to ensure they live a life of dignity," the MP from Kerala's Alappuzha said.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress said, "Sad news has emerged about the death of many Indians due to a fire in a building in Kuwait. The Congress family expresses condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident."