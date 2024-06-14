Kuwait fire: IAF aircraft leaves for India with mortal remains of 45 Indians

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Friday left for Kochi carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf.

At least 49 migrant workers were killed and 50 others injured in the blaze on Wednesday morning.

"A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi," the Indian embassy in Kuwait said on 'X'.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities for swift repatriation of the bodies, is onboard the aircraft. PTI MPB DV DV