Kuwait fire: Mortal remains of Bengal worker return home

Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) The mortal remains of Dwarikesh Pattanayak, who was among those killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, were brought back to his native West Bengal and taken to his home in Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday morning.

The body of Pattanayak, who was 52 years old, was received by his family at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here early in the morning in the presence of state Fire Minister Sujit Bose. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was also present at the airport.

"The mortal remains of Pattanayak were received at the airport and taken to his ancestral home where his family will perform the last rites," Bose said.

A pall of gloom descended upon Turka Garh village where hundreds of people waited to have a last glimpse of Pattanayak, who had left his home for Kuwait at an early age of 19 and was working as a mechanical supervisor in the West Asian country.

At least 49 foreign workers, including 45 Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday.