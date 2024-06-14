Kuwait fire tragedy: Haryana man's family home remains incomplete after his death

Yamunanagar, Jun 14 (PTI) The house that Anil Giri was building in Haryana’s Yamunanagar remains incomplete after he died in a devastating fire in Kuwait’s Mangaf.

After learning about the death of the 35-year-old, his family on Thursday evening left for their native village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district where the last rites will be held, Giri's nephew Himanshu said The youngest of four siblings, Giri had been working in Kuwait for the last eight years. He had visited Yamunnagar last year to meet his family and was getting a house built here, he said.

The house was still incomplete, Himanshu said.

Giri was among the 45 Indians who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire.

At least 49 people were killed in the blaze in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

Giri is survived by his wife Priyanka, 14-year-old daughter Mehak and 11-year-old son Manat.

The 35-year-old had gone to Kuwait to work as a welder/assistant so that he could support his family and give a good education to his children.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians, who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, landed at the international airport at Kochi on Friday.

India had on Thursday night sent a military transport aircraft to Kuwait to bring back the mortal remains of over 40 Indians killed in the fire.