Kuwait fire tragedy: Mayawati condoles loss of lives

Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday condoled the death of Indians in a fire incident in Kuwait, and asked the Centre to extend all help to their families.

"The death of 41 Indians in Kuwait fire accident is very sad. Deep condolences to the families of those who died and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. Central Government should provide full help to their families," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a post on X.

Around 40 Indians were killed and over 50 injured in a devastating fire that broke out in a building housing around 195 migrant workers in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area on Wednesday.