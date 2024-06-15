Kuwait fire tragedy: Mortal remains of Punjab man brought to Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 15 (PTI) The mortal remains of Himat Rai, who was among those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf, were brought here on Saturday.

The mortal remains have been kept in a mortuary in village Singriwala.

The cremation will take place on June 17 as his family is waiting for some relatives to come from abroad.

The family of Rai, 62, lives in Kakkon, a suburb of Hoshiarpur city.

In the fire, 49 people were killed in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12. Majority of them were Indians.

The remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

Rai, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife, two married daughters and a minor son.

He had left India about 28 to 30 years ago and joined NBTC firm in Kuwait to earn his livelihood. He was working as a foreman in the fabrication department of NBTC, the family stated.