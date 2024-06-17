Kuwait fire tragedy: Mortal remains of Punjab man consigned to flames in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Jun 17 (PTI) The mortal remains of 62-year-old Himat Rai, who was among those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf, were consigned to flames at a cremation ground here.

His son, Arshdeep Singh (16), lit the funeral pyre.

Rai was among 49 people killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12. A majority of those killed were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building housed around 195 migrant workers.

Rai's family lives in Kakkon, a suburb of Hoshiarpur city.

Sham Chaurasi MLA Dr. Ravjot Singh and Hoshiarpur Tehsildar Gursewak Chand among many people who paid their last respects.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Rai was brought here on Saturday and had been kept in a mortuary at Village Singriwala.

Rai, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife, two married daughters, and a minor son.

He had left India about 28 to 30 years ago and joined NBTC firm in Kuwait to earn his livelihood. He was working as a foreman in the fabrication department of NBTC, the family stated.