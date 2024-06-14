Kuwait fire tragedy: Punjab man who died was sole breadwinner of his family

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jun 14 (PTI) Hoshiarpur native Himat Rai, who was among those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf, was the sole breadwinner of his family.

His family lives in Kakkon, a suburb of Hoshiarpur city, and ever since they received the news about the tragedy they are in a state of shock.

According to official sources, Himat Rai (62), who originally hails from Salempur village in Hoshiarpur district, was among the victims who lost their lives in the tragic fire in the Middle Eastern country on Wednesday.

At least 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

Rai is survived by his wife, two married daughters, and a minor son.

People from all walks of life thronged the residence of Himat Rai since Thursday evening to offer their condolences to the bereaved family.

Rai's wife, Sarbjit Kaur on Friday said that her husband was the sole breadwinner for the family.

He left India about 28 to 30 years ago and joined NBTC firm in Kuwait to earn his livelihood. He was working as a foreman in the fabrication department of the firm, the family stated.

His two daughters -- Amandeep Kaur (35) and Sumandeep Kaur (32) -- are married, while his 16-year-old son Arshdeep Singh is studying in the Class 10 at Government School, Baghpur.

The family moved to their newly constructed house in Kakkon from Salempur village in 2012.

On Thursday, Arshdeep received a call from one of Rai's colleagues, informing him of his father's death in the blaze.

The family initially could not believe the news and immediately contacted a relative working in the same company in Kuwait to check on Rai's well-being. Their relative informed them that Rai had been admitted to the emergency room in a hospital but later confirmed his death.

Rai had visited his home last year and stayed for around two months before returning to Kuwait. He last spoke to his family on Tuesday.

Although Rai never discussed his earnings with his family, he always provided whatever money the family needed to meet their expenses, his wife said.

His younger daughter, Sumandeep Kaur, mentioned that the area where her father lived was cramped. Her father had told her that he did his daily exercises sitting on the stairs.

Earlier, he had mentioned that the living conditions in the building in Kuwait were fine, but recently, rooms in the building had been partitioned, making the area cramped.

According to her, around 195 people, including her father, lived in the building.

Sumandeep Kaur believes that if the building had not been "so congested, people could have easily escaped".

The family said they have no information about any assistance being provided to the victims' families by NBTC in Kuwait.

They said they remain hopeful that the government and the company in Kuwait will provide sincere help to meet their living expenses.

Meanwhile, Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal on Friday said that officials from the administration have gone to Delhi to receive Rai's body.

Every type of assistance will be provided to Rai's family as directed by the government, she said.

Two of the family's relatives have also gone to Delhi to receive the body, which is expected to arrive this evening.

His cremation will take place on Saturday, Sumandeep Kaur said.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of the Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, landed at the international airport at Kochi on Friday.

India had on Thursday night sent a military transport aircraft to Kuwait to bring back the mortal remains of over 40 Indians killed in the fire. PTI COR SUN VSD NB NB