Kuwait fire tragedy: Remains of 33-year-old Mumbai man reach city

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) The mortal remains of Denny Karunakaran, one of the 45 Indians killed in a devastating fire in Kuwait, arrived in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

The remains were kept in a mortuary, and the last rites would be performed on Sunday, said his father, Baby Kutty, a resident of Malwani in the western suburbs.

The body of Denny (33) was received by his family at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 3.45 am.

Kutty said Denny had travelled to Kuwait four years ago and was an accounts and sales coordinator with NBTC.

"I spoke to him around two months ago, and we had planned to fix his marriage. I met him two years ago, he was looking to buy a flat and was working hard. His death has come as a shock to his family, friends and neighbours," the distraught father said.

Denny studied at Wilson College in south Mumbai and moved to Bible College in Punalur, Kerala, for further studies.

At least 49 foreign workers, 45 of them Indians, were killed and 50 others injured in the fire at a seven-storey building in Kuwait's Mangaf on Wednesday.

The remaining deceased were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers. PTI ZA ARU