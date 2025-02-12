KWIN City to meet world-class standards with focus on healthcare: Minister S P Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday said that the emerging KWIN City is set to meet world-class standards, with a special focus on the medical and healthcare sectors.

The implementation of such projects will not only enhance healthcare services but also boost economic activity in the state, he said.

On the second day of the Global Investors' Meet (Invest Karnataka 2025) here, the minister participated in a roundtable discussion on "KWIN City and the Healthcare Sector." According to Patil, Bengaluru is now at the forefront globally, and KWIN (Knowledge, Well-being, and Innovation) City, spanning 5,800 acres near Bengaluru, will emerge as a hub for medical innovation.

The project aims to attract investments in research and development related to pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical technology which will in turn contribute to the state’s overall progress, he noted.

"With a growing population and increasing demand for healthcare, Karnataka’s healthcare market is expanding at an annual growth rate of 22 per cent," Patil stated.

The minister said that KWIN City is poised to become a major hub for medical tourism.

"Karnataka has already successfully treated numerous international patients, and this initiative will further strengthen that aspect," he said.

Patil emphasised that major projects can only be implemented with strong political will.

"With our government’s favourable policies and incentives, investment and development in the healthcare sector can progress rapidly," he added.

Elaborating on the KWIN City project, the minister highlighted its unique opportunity to develop world-class healthcare services.

"Located 50 km from Bengaluru it will house biotech and pharmaceutical industries, leading hospitals and other enterprises, further boosting the economy while providing advanced healthcare facilities for the people," he added. PTI AMP SSK KH