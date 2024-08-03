KYS stages protest in solidarity with Palestine at DU; 10 detained

New Delhi: The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a students body, staged a protest in solidarity with Palestine at Delhi University's Arts Faculty on Saturday.

The students group, representing the working class and marginalised sections, demanded a ceasefire in Gaza in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

The police detained around 10 students from the site for staging the protest without permission, an officer said.

They were taken to the Burari Police Station and were released later on, he added.

"The protesters had not taken the permission for holding the protest and they did not wrap up their demonstration when requested. Around 10 students were detained from the Arts Faculty and they were taken to Burari," the officer said.