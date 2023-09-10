L-G activated rain contingency plan, kept eye on most minute detail to ensure hiccup-free G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena activated the rain contingency plan as it began to pour during the dinner for G20 leaders hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

They added that Saxena has also thanked Delhi-NCR residents for making the G20 Summit a grand success.

"The Lt Governor underlined that without their support, enthusiasm and patience in face of inconveniences, this international event could not have played out with the perfection that it did," an official said.

Saxena also thanked the "rain gods" who made the stay of the visiting dignitaries all the more special by bringing down temperatures and improving the Air Quality Index.

Advertisment

Various government departments and agencies had formulated rain contingency plans in case of a downpour.

"For waterlogging that occurred at certain sites prone to flooding, pumps were immediately put into action. The water was drained within 15 minutes during the night. Similarly, potted plants that tumbled due to the impact of rain and wind were replaced immediately and incidents of trees falling in the NDMC area was addressed," the official said.

Similarly, the authorities swung into action to repair a water fountain that stopped working due to a choked nozzle, he added.

Advertisment

"During the dinner hosted by the President of Bharat, it began to rain and Saxena activated the contingency plan put in place for such an eventuality," said the official.

Murmu on Saturday hosted a grand dinner for G20 guests at Bharat Mandapam -- the venue for the Summit -- here.

Officers from different departments, including those from the Lt Governor's Secretariat, deployed for this purpose reported to him at regular intervals about the problems being faced and the steps taken to address those.

Advertisment

The exercise continued throughout the night and the most minute detail was looked into with Saxena being updated on the status over the phone, said the official.

Saxena also kept track of the arrival of dignitaries at Rajghat early on Sunday.

G20 leaders -- including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres -- paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat.

"To ensure that no inconvenience is faced by the dignitaries visiting Rajghat, the Lt Governor ensured that the floor getting wet due to the drizzle was mopped and dried during the 90-second interval between the arrival of each dignitary," the official added.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) officials reported to Saxena at 5 am that water had accumulated at the parking area near gate 5 of the ITPO Complex -- where the Bharat Mandapam is located -- due to the incessant overnight rain. He was then informed at 6 am that the water had been drained using the heavy duty contingency pumps deployed for this purpose, they said.

When the dignitaries arrived at 10 am for the second day's session, the area was clean, green and spruced up. Throughout these operations, the officers deputed to the site sent before and after pictures of the sites to the Lt Governor, they added.

Saxena has also expressed his gratitude towards the thousands of workers and officers of the New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police, National Highways Authority of India, Delhi Cantonment Board, the city government's public works and forest departments, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi International Airport Limited, Indian Air Force and the Archaeological Survey of India, among others, for their "outstanding" work during the past few months.

Even as the summit drew to a close, the officials said Saxena kept a constant vigil and monitored every aspect of its organisation -- security, civic infrastructure and services, beautification and general upkeep.

He maintained communication with the police commissioner, kept an eye on VVIP movement, carcade routes, traffic and public transport and ensured that markets outside the restricted zone remained open and people did not face any problem.

Late into the day, Saxena was informed of every dignitary departing the national capital from the Indira Gandhi International or the Palam airports. Saxena also appreciated the Delhi Police for "flawlessly" handling many unscheduled visits in the city by the dignitaries, according to the officials.

He maintained communication with the chief secretary, the New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner and kept an eye on the city's cleanliness. He appreciated the efforts to keep air pollution in control by ensuring that dust is kept under check by consistent spraying and cleaning of roads, pavements and central verges.

The chief secretary had deputed all Indian Administrative Service/DANICS probationers to monitor and ensure the exercise. PTI SLB SZM