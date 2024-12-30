L-G advises AAP govt to hike ASHA workers' stipend, release pending wages of Anganwadi supervisors

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has advised the city's AAP government to increase the stipend of ASHA workers and release at the earliest the pending salaries of Anganwadi supervisors, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

A delegation of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers met Saxena and raised their grievances. They also sought his intervention in the matter, they said.

ASHA workers act as non-medical health workers in the community under the National Health Mission.

Saxena has advised the government to enhance the stipend being paid to ASHA workers from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 9,000, pointing out that the last hike was in 2018, the officials said.

According to rules, such revisions should take place every three years, they said.

He also asked the Delhi government to clear the salaries of Anganwadi supervisors, who have not been paid for seven months, they added.

The lieutenant governor told the delegation that the issues raised by them came under the city government's domain, the officials said. PTI VIT SZM SZM