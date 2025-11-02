L-G asks officials to adopt 360-degree approach to dismantle terrorism in J-K

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday asked officials to adopt a 360-degree approach to dismantle terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during a high-level meeting here to review the security situation in the Kashmir division.

A spokesperson said the L-G asserted that officers should continuously assess the circumstances on the ground and remain prepared to eliminate terrorism from the Valley. He took a comprehensive review of various aspects of security scenarios with the officers and called for concerted efforts to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu Kashmir, the official said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DGP S J M Gillani and other police officials, including range and district police chiefs of the Kashmir valley.

Sinha directed the civil administration and police to work shoulder to shoulder for effective law-and-order maintenance, security, and the success of anti-terror operations.

"We must adopt a 360-degree approach to completely dismantle terrorism and its support system," the L-G said.

He also emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy to counter fake news and false narratives. He directed the police and district administrations to connect youth with self-employment opportunities and ensure quality disposal of grievances of the people.

The L-G exhorted officials to remain vigilant and ready to counter any threat during the winter season.