L-G flags off cleanliness drive in Ladakh, urges people to keep surroundings clean

Leh, Oct 1 (PTI) Lt Governor Brig (retd) B D Mishra on Sunday flagged off a cleanliness drive on the occasion of 'Swachhata Diwas' under the theme of 'Garbage-Free Ladakh'.

The ''Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' initiative which started from Leh's main market was aimed at bringing about visible improvements in hygiene and sanitation, an official spokesperson said.

"Today's cleanliness drive should not remain notional or an act of demonstration. Rather, the day should be celebrated as a day of duty and determination," the L-G said and commended the people of Ladakh for preserving the rich tradition, heritage and culture of the region.

The 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' initiative was organised across the nation as part of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign, marking the ninth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The initiative was scheduled at 10 am for one hour on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

"Around 1,700 people come to Ladakh in approximately 13 flights in the summer months... The influx of these tourists will cease if we do not keep our surroundings clean," Mishra said.

He said the people should resolve to keep their surroundings clean and must make an effort to pick up garbage wherever they find to keep Leh clean.

The Lt Governor said the Ladakh administration's plan to send cultural troupes to different states to celebrate the Union Territory of Ladakh Foundation Day on a grand scale and to showcase the region’s rich culture and heritage across the country.

He reiterated his motto to make Ladakh 'Corruption and Delay-Free' and sought people's cooperation in this regard.