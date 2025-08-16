L-G Gupta vows to regulate airfare, accelerate tourism in Ladakh

Leh, Aug 16 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday vowed to regulate airfare and accelerate tourism in the Union territory.

“The administration will take concrete steps to regulate airfare so that airlines do not burden passengers with exorbitant charges, particularly during the harsh winter months,” the L-G said.

Interacting with Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan and representatives of the All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) here, Gupta reiterated the administration's firm resolve to promote tourism in Ladakh.

“No stone will be left unturned in boosting tourism and strengthening connectivity,” he said.

Underlining the urgent need to expand tourism opportunities in Kargil, Gupta stressed on organising cultural events such as the Suru Festival, and facilitating the introduction of private aircraft services in the district to enhance connectivity, thereby ensuring greater convenience for tourists.

He asked the tour operators and the other stakeholders to extend full cooperation and adopt flexible approaches to collectively strengthen Ladakh’s tourism ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of the local communities.

Haneefa Jan raised several pressing issues, including the operation of 19-seater aircraft in Kargil under the UDAN scheme, upgradation of the district hospital in Kargil, and provision of advanced medical services in Leh and Kargil district hospitals.

The ALTOA delegation sought the L-G's intervention in ensuring a uniform process for tour operator registration, Ladakh Resident Certificate, and provision of funds for aggressive tourism promotion, among others, an official spokesman said.

He said Gupta gave a patient hearing to the issues raised and assured that every effort would be made to address the concerns in coordination with the concerned ministries and departments.