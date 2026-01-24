L-G hands over appoint letters to newly recruited youth under Rozgar Mela in Ladakh

Leh, Jan 24 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Kavinder Gupta on Saturday handed over appointment letters to newly recruited youth under the 18th phase of the Rozgar Mela here, an official spokesperson said.

Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, administrative secretary Bhanu Prabha and ITBP officials attended the event.

The appointment letters were handed over to new appointees, including Mohammad Hussain (CRPF), Tashi Namgyal, Stanzin, Stanzin Tamphel, Mohd Latif, Nawang Gyatso, Tsering Dolker, Rigzin Angmo, Deachen Dolker, Ishey Dolker (ITBP), Jigmet Palmo, Fayaz Ahmad, Stanzin, Iftikhar Hussain, and Anayat Ali (BSF).

Addressing the event, the L-G highlighted that the Rozgar Mela is a landmark initiative to empower youth and ensure their active participation in nation-building.

He underlined the significance of organising such a national programme in a remote and strategic region like Ladakh, stating that the newly appointed youth represent hope for their families, society and the nation and stressed their vital role in achieving the vision of a developed India.

Gupta congratulated all the newly appointed candidates and expressed confidence that they would serve the nation with dedication and sincerity.

The L-G also lauded the role of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in supporting the Rozgar Mela initiative and highlighted that several newly appointed candidates have been absorbed into the ITBP through this recruitment drive. PTI TAS AMJ AMJ