L-G lauds J-K youths for embracing diversity, cultural heritage

Srinagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are forging a strong bond with diversity and heritage and fostering a shared cultural identity for nation-building.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Veshaw Literary Festival in Kulgam, Sinha said the youth of Jammu Kashmir are now deeply engaging with the country's history, values and aspirations.

The literature festival brought together writers, artists and readers who would share and discuss books and new ideas, and promote a variety of creative works.

"The literature festival will also explore Jammu and Kashmir's unique spirituality and cultural significance and provide a platform for women writers and young authors to share their creative works. The event will foster appreciation for literature and strengthen the community bond," said Sinha, who joined the event via video conferencing.

The writings of prominent literary figures from the region have inspired generations, Sinha said.

"Kulgam stands as a testament to a rich spiritual and intellectual tradition. It is a confluence of nature, spirituality, culture and literature, making this sacred land an important part of Jammu Kashmir's heritage," he said.

The Lieutenant-Governor emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for young talent and expanding human creativity, and ensuring that it serves as a mirror, reflecting societal and global changes.

"Science, spirituality and literature are the three powerful forces for a progressive and vibrant society. Writers, thinkers and poets must promote the literary, scientific and spiritual heritage, enrich the folk traditions, and strengthen social harmony. They must also shed light on pressing public issues and become the voice of the marginalised," Sinha said.

He also called upon the writers and poets to effectively counter false narratives and introduce the new generation to a brighter reality. PTI MIJ SMV SMV RUK RUK