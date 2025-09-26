L-G Manoj Sinha launches web portal of Sainik Sahayta Kendra

Srinagar, Sep 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday launched a web portal of Sainik Sahayta Kendra -- dedicated to the welfare of serving personnel of the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

To further strengthen the functioning of the Lieutenant Governor's Sainik Sahayta Kendra (LGSSK), the administration has introduced the portal lgssk.jk.gov.in, an official spokesman said.

Developed by BISAG-N, the portal is a support tool for the LGSSK, designed to log each grievance, record action taken, and provide tracking access to both authorities and applicants, the spokesman said.

While the Kendra remains the institutional platform for soldier welfare facilitation, the portal ensures structured follow-up and transparent monitoring of every case, he added.

The spokesman said the LGSSK is a bridge between serving personnel and the civil administration, ensuring that matters submitted are taken up promptly, guided through the right channels, and resolved in a time-bound manner.

By coordinating directly with government offices, arranging facilitation where required, and monitoring progress, the Kendra assures soldiers that their families' needs will be looked after while they focus fully on their duty towards the nation, he said.

With its offices now functional at the civil secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar, the Kendra will serve as a single-window facilitation centre to resolve civil issues of all serving personnel belonging to J-K, as well as those currently deployed in the Union Territory. PTI SSB MNK MNK