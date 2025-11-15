L-G Manoj Sinha pays floral tributes to 9 people killed in accidental blast at Nowgam police station

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid floral tributes to the nine persons killed in the accidental blast at Nowgam police station, which also left 32 injured, officials said.

Sinha paid tributes to them at the Police Control Room here, they said.

The officials said J-K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of the NIA Sadanand Date, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, and other officers from civil administration, police and other security forces and agencies also paid floral tributes to the slain police personnel.

Among the deceased were six policemen -- State Investigation Agency Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah, Selection Grade Constables Javaid Mansoor Rather and Arshid Ahmad Shah (both Crime Branch photographers), Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat (all three working with the Forensic Science Laboratory).

Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Chowkidar of the area Suhail Ahmad Rather, and Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor, were the other persons killed in the accidental blast.

Earlier, the L-G visited the Ujala Cygnus Hospital and the SMHS Hospital here to enquire about the persons injured in the blast. PTI SSB MNK MNK