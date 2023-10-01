L-G Manoj Sinha takes part in cleanliness drive at Dal Lake

Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took part in the hour-long "shramdaan" as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in the city's Dal Lake area on Sunday.

Advertisment

"The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has evolved into a 'jan andolan' in Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said.

Emphasising the need for a united effort towards a garbage-free India, Sinha said all villages in Jammu and Kashmir have achieved the ODF-Plus tag under the 'Model' category.

People from all walks of life responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for everyone to undertake sanitation measures for an hour on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and participated in the hour-long "shramdaan (voluntary labour)".

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Modi appealed for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on October 1 by all citizens and said it would be a "Swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. PTI MIJ SZM