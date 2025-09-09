L-G meets flood-hit people in Jammu city, promises government support

Jammu, Sept 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reached out to flood-hit people in Jammu city and assured them of government support.

The city was badly hit by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains on August 26, resulting in huge damage to residential areas in Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar, and Rajiv Nagar.

Sinha visited Rajiv Colony, where a health camp was being held for flood-affected families. He interacted with people and heard their concerns, an official said.

The L-G assured them that the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are committed to the well-being of people affected by the recent natural calamities in the Union Territory.

The municipal corporation and the district administration are carrying out extensive debris clearance in Peerkho, Gujjar Nagar and Rajiv Nagar.

Numberous labourers and machinery have been deployed to remove muck and silt deposited in these localities during the heavy flooding of Tawi river on August 26.

Efforts are on to restore services and bring in normalcy in the lives of displaced residents, the official said, adding that most of the areas have already been cleared during the operation. PTI AB RUK RUK