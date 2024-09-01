L-G Saxena congratulates Rubina Francis for winning medal at Paris Paralympics 2024

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday congratulated Rubina Francis for winning the Bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024, an official statement said.

On Saturday, Francis became the country's first female pistol shooter to win a Paralympic medal - a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol (SH1) event.

"Her association with the DDA Sirifort Sports Complex, where she practices has made her triumph all the more special for Delhi, as indeed the DDA," Saxena said.

He added that the DDA is playing a pivotal role in the development of sports in the national capital and has set up 17 sports complexes and two golf courses for the public of Delhi and NCR, which have been providing state-of-the-art infrastructure along with excellent coaching facilities in all sports.

The L-G said that the yeoman service provided by the DDA for the entire sports community for over three decades has produced a large number of outstanding sportspersons and the latest to join the elite club of outstanding sportspersons is Rubina Francis.

Saxena said that the DDA is also planning to add more sports infrastructure with Centres of Excellence being developed in many sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football, hockey in various sectors of Dwarka and the Centre of Excellence in aquatics in Sector 33, Rohini.

A public golf course is also being developed at Sector 24 Dwarka, he further added.