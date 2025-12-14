L-G Sinha chairs 84th University Council meeting of Kashmir University

Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said there is a need to introduce contemporary, interdisciplinary and skill-oriented academic programmes aligned with the National Education Policy-2020.

Sinha was chairing the 84th University Council meeting of the University of Kashmir (KU) at the Lok Bhavan here, an official spokesman said. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and vice-chancellors of several universities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The university must focus on innovation, employability and entrepreneurship, while ensuring that academic initiatives respond to local and regional developmental needs,” Sinha, the chancellor of the varsity, said.

He also advised the university to strengthen integrated and professional programmes to meet emerging academic and industry requirements.

The University Council accorded in-principle approval to several important academic and administrative agenda items.

These included the adoption of a revised policy mechanism for the admission of international students; the change of nomenclature of the Department of Earth Sciences to the Department of Geology; and the introduction of five-year integrated master's programmes in applied geology, tourism and travel management, data science and artificial intelligence, and home science.

The council also approved the programme project report for MA history to be offered through the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE).

Approval was accorded to the extension of merit and merit-cum-means scholarship schemes to students enrolled in five-year integrated programmes.

The council also approved the regulations governing five-year integrated programmes, including FYIMP in data science and artificial intelligence, and discussed the recommendations of the Deans' committee regarding the adoption of statutes governing the university’s PhD programme.

The University Council accorded in-principle approval to key academic proposals under the agenda on consideration of academic matters.

These included the establishment of an institute of nursing and paramedical sciences on the varsity's Kupwara Campus; introduction of a diploma programme in criminal justice through CDOE; and the introduction of a five-year integrated master's programme (FYIMP) at the Media Education Research Centre (MERC).

It also approved proposals for the introduction of FYIMPs in several language and humanities disciplines.

These included Hindi, linguistics and English language teaching, Persian, Sanskrit and Kashmiri, as proposed by the respective heads of departments.

The council noted that the introduction of these programmes would promote multilingual education, cultural preservation, and advanced studies in classical and regional languages.

The council held detailed deliberations on multiple academic, regulatory, and institutional matters, aimed at strengthening governance structures and enhancing the overall quality of teaching, learning, and research at the university. PTI MIJ ARI