L-G Sinha directs J-K officials to remain on high alert, take all measures to maintain peace

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed police and civil administration officials to remain on heightened alert and take all necessary steps to maintain peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Chaired a meeting of senior police & civil administration officials at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, to review the law and order situation. Directed the officers to remain on heightened alert and take all necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquillity," Sinha said in a post on X.

He appealed to the people and community leaders to uphold harmony and ensure that a calm atmosphere prevails.

"I also appeal to the citizens and community leaders to uphold harmony and contribute to an atmosphere of calm and goodwill in society. Preserving peace and sustaining the progress of society is a shared responsibility that rests equally upon each one of us," he said.

Sinha reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with top security officials here earlier in the day. "The lieutenant governor held in-depth deliberations on the prevailing security scenario in the UT of Jammu Kashmir," an official spokesman said.

The meeting was held in the wake of widespread protests in Kashmir and parts of the Jammu region against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint strike by the US and Israel.

The meeting was attended by GoC-in-C Northern Command Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, DGP Nalin Prabhat, GoC 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava and MGGS Northern Command Major General Balbir Singh at the Lok Bhavan here.