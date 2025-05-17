L-G Sinha increases ex-gratia for victims of terror violence, civil commotion in J-K

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday increased the ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure in case of death/disability/injury of civilians and government employees due to violence or any other form of civil commotion, an official spokesperson said.

He said this enhancement is over and above the Central Scheme for Assistance to civilian victims of terrorist violence under which Rs 5 lakh is paid for death and permanent disability.

"In case of the death of a civilian, the ex-gratia has been increased from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, which is a two-and-a-half-fold increase (250 per cent enhancement)," the spokesperson said.

In case of permanent disability due to violence or civil commotion, the ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.

"In case of death of ex-servicemen (Police), the ex-gratia has been increased by 200 per cent from existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh," he added.

The spokesperson said in case of permanent disability for ex-police personnel, ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 Lakh.

At present, in case of death of a Magistrate on duty, the existing ex-gratia is Rs 2 Lakh. This has been enhanced to Rs 5 Lakh by the lieutenant governor, he said.

In case of permanent disability of Magistrate while on duty, the ex-gratia would be Rs 1.5 Lakh, he added.

Under the SRE scheme, Sinha has also approved the ex-gratia for village defence guards, the official said.

In case of death of VDGs, the ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh and in case of permanent disability, the ex-gratia would be Rs 1.5 Lakh, he said.

"In case of death of government employee while on duty due to violence, the ex-gratia has been increased by 500 per cent and it has been enhanced to Rs 5 Lakh from existing Rs 1 Lakh," he said. In case of permanent disability, the ex-gratia has been increased from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 Lakh.

The governor paid tributes to the people who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. He said India has been subjected to cross-border terrorism for many decades but Operation Sindoor has drawn a new red line, marking a shift from deterrence to direct action.

"Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price for any future misadventure. Our response will be visible and forceful. At the same time, we are focusing on the well-being of the people playing a highly effective role in ensuring internal security and holistic development of Jammu Kashmir Union territory," Sinha said.

"It is my commitment to ensure that the NoKs of martyred citizens, ex-policemen, VDGs and government employees live a life of comfort and dignity," Sinha added. PTI SSB HIG HIG