L-G Sinha lauds contribution of Sainik Schools in J-K, assures support

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Lauding the contribution of Sainik Schools in the educational landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reiterated his administration's commitment to providing necessary support to such institutions.

Sinha was speaking at the annual day celebration of Sainik School, Nagrota, near the winter capital.

General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based 16 Corps Lt Gen Sanjeep Jain and Chief of Staff and Local Board of Administration Chairman Maj Gen Shailendra Singh were also present.

Sinha said the school has always lived up to its motto of "Gyan, Veerta aur Anushasan (Knowledge, Bravery and Discipline)" and its alumni are rendering distinguished service to the nation in various sectors.

He called upon the educational institutions and the teaching community to reinforce the ideals of nation-building and transform the youngsters into ambassadors of a progressive India.

Sinha handed over a 32-seater school bus, costing Rs 21.38 lakh, to school officials and reiterated his administration's commitment to providing necessary support to the Sainik Schools.

"We have to ensure that our education system strengthens the culture and ethos and is empowered to create a strong, prosperous and Viksit Bharat," he said.

He advised the students to focus on life skills, find their inner voice, and learn through their own experiences and collaborations.

"Discipline, strong character and self-confidence to overcome challenges will guide you towards a glorious future," Sinha said.

He also extended his felicitations to the cadets of Sainik School, Nagrota, who excelled in the NDA examination.

Earlier, Sinha received the ceremonial guard of honour from the students and presented academic awards to the meritorious cadets.

He also inaugurated an arts and science exhibition and visited the school's IT computer lab and Atal Tinkering Lab. PTI TAS SZM