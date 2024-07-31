L-G Sinha launches 15-day cleanliness campaign in J-K

Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a 15-day Shuchita Sangram cleanliness campaign.

During the campaign's opening ceremony here, Sinha felicitated 'safaimitras' and lauded the significant contribution of sanitation workers, citizens and other stakeholders in the Swachhta Abhiyan.

"Swachhta Pakhwada is not just a campaign but a movement which embodies the spirit of a clean and healthy India that is inspired by the vision of Pujya Bapu and aims to instil a sense of responsibility and commitment towards maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings," the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha said the major thrust during the campaign would be on the cleanliness of 186 tourist places, identified jointly by the rural development, housing and urban development, and tourism departments.

He also emphasised capacity building of panchayat secretaries and village-level workers towards behaviour change.

Sinha directed the officials to focus on public awareness about waste management, segregation and its environmental impact.

He also stressed on encouraging community participation.

Speaking on the exceptional work done by Jammu Kashmir in the Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin, Sinha said the biggest challenge now was to sustain the efforts and maintain the infrastructure created to ensure that it achieved the rank of cleanest Union Territory. PTI MIJ SZM