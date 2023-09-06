L-G Sinha receives Shikshan-Kul Gaurav Samman for contribution to education

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) Fourteen institutes of higher learning in Jammu and Kashmir bestowed the Shikshan-Kul Gaurav Samman on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for his contribution to education and commitment to improving the Union Territory's academic landscape.

The award was presented during the foundation day celebration of the University of Jammu, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration among higher education institutes, an institution spokesperson said.

The award acknowledges Sinha's exceptional contribution to education and his unwavering commitment to improving the academic landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha's tenure has seen significant administrative reforms, aimed at creating a robust and efficient government system that serves the diverse needs and aspirations of the people, the spokesperson said.

"His efforts to bridge the gap between the government and the people have ushered in a period of unprecedented peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

The decision to confer the honour on Sinha reflects his profound impact on education and the future of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

During his acceptance speech, Sinha expressed his gratitude and highlighted the importance of education in the Union Territory.

He described education as a journey of endless exploration and learning, urging higher education institutes and the teaching community to promote independent thinking, creativity, research and innovation on campus. PTI AB SZM