L-G Sinha requests J-K SOTTO to add his name in organ donors' list

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday requested the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation to add his name to the organ donors' list.

Sinha made the request during a programme organised by the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, Jammu and Kashmir, under the aegis of SS Jain Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, to promote organ donation.

"I request the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) to add my name in the donors' list. Organ donation should be a life motto. This selfless act not only affects the recipients but also touches the lives of families and friends of those seeking transplantation," he said.

Sinha also expressed his gratitude to voluntary organ donors and urged people to come forward and join the noble cause of organ and tissue donation.

"For donors, organ donation provides a life-giving opportunity. Let us all join the efforts and make our valuable contribution to society through organ and tissue donation," the lieutenant governor said.

Lauding the Bharatiya Jain Sangathan for its great service by inspiring people for organ donation, Sinha reiterated the government's commitment to supporting social organisations and volunteers associated with the cause.

He called for collective efforts to make organ transplant affordable and accessible by using modern technology in government and private hospitals.

Sinha also emphasised that permanent help desks related to organ donation and transplant should be set up in hospitals to provide information and counter myths surrounding organ donation.

"Organ and tissue donation camps should also be organised in hospitals in collaboration with all stakeholders to inform and encourage people," he said. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM