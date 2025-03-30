L-G Sinha urges people of J-K to rise above narrow considerations, promote unity

Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to rise above narrow considerations and promote unity.

Attending an event to mark the 453rd Prakash Utsav of Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Maharaj, the lieutenant governor highlighted the "eternal relevance" of his teachings and immense contribution to "our composite culture".

Guru Nabha Dass guided humanity to live an honest, truthful and virtuous life, Sinha said.

"Through his works, the revered sage not only inspired society towards the path of devotion but also revitalised Indian civilisation and culture, reinstilling self-confidence in society," he said.

"Guru Nabha Dass emphasised awakening and unity in society, advocating that the feeling of brotherhood should unite the entire society. He also believed that compassion in every human being should lead to service," he added.

Sinha reiterated his call for people to rise above narrow considerations and promote human unity.

The progressive teachings of Guru Nabha Dass aimed to create an ideal community without divisions or discrimination to strengthen social equity, the lieutenant governor added. PTI AB SZM SZM