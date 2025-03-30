L-G Sinha visits hospital, enquires about health of cops injured in Kathua encounter

Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu and enquired about the health of the police personnel injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kathua district earlier this week.

Four police personnel and two terrorists -- believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad -- were killed in the encounter in a remote forested area of Safiyan on March 27. Three policemen were also injured in the gunfight.

A team of senior doctors briefed Sinha on the health of Subdivisional Police Officer (Border, Kathua) Dheeraj Katoch and Special Police Officer Bharat Jalhotra and the medical procedures being followed, officials said.

The lieutenant governor also met family members of the injured policemen and assured them of all possible assistance.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the speedy recovery of the personnel.

The other injured police official is undergoing treatment in a Kathua hospital. PTI AB SZM SZM