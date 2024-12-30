L-G slams Kejriwal, says calling Atishi 'temporary CM' insult to president; AAP leader hits back

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday expressed concern over AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal labelling Atishi a "temporary chief minister" and called it a "flagrant disregard for the democratic spirit and values enshrined in the Constitution".

Advertisment

In a letter to the chief minister, Saxena said Kejriwal's remark was an insult to President Droupadi Murmu, who appointed her, as well as himself as her representative.

Hitting back, Atishi alleged the lieutenant governor's office was working as a BJP "proxy" and asserted that Kejriwal was Delhi's "tallest leader".

In his letter to Atishi, the Delhi lieutenant governor said, "A few days ago, when your predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, publicly declared you as a temporary or stopgap chief minister in the media, I found this highly objectionable, and I was hurt by it. This was not only an insult to you but also to the president of India, and to me, in my capacity as her representative." "The public explanation given by Kejriwal regarding the temporary or stopgap nature of your position has no constitutional provision and is a flagrant disregard for the democratic spirit and values enshrined in the Constitution created by BR Ambedkar," he added.

Advertisment

Saxena also praised Atishi for working on addressing various administrative issues after taking charge.

"During my two-and-a-half years of tenure, I have witnessed the person occupying the position of chief minister actually performing the duties of the chief minister," Saxena wrote to Atishi.

The lieutenant governor also extended his new year greetings to her.

Advertisment

"While your predecessor had no department under his charge and did not sign files, you have taken on the responsibility of various departments and have tried to address various administrative issues," he said.

Saxena added the circumstances under which Atishi was made chief minister, the responsibility for failures in completing the various pending works would be attributed to her after her own party's leader declared her as "stopgap".

"The way in which, in your presence, Kejriwal has made unauthorised announcements about senior citizens' and women's schemes in the name of the chief minister has tarnished the dignity of the office of the chief minister and the council of ministers," he said.

Advertisment

Recently, through public notices issued by two Delhi government departments, people were warned to be cautious regarding registration for "non-existent schemes" initiated by the former chief minister, Saxena said in his letter to Atishi.

"This incident is unprecedented and must have undoubtedly been uncomfortable for you," he added.

"However, I also appreciate the departmental officials who, while fulfilling their duties, presented the correct facts to the public regarding the misleading schemes and their registration in the interest of the public," he further said.

Advertisment

Saxena alleged that Kejriwal had been making public statements without any basis or facts, claiming that the transport department and other investigative agencies would probe into Atishi and send her to jail.

"This is not only false but such statements also imply that you are unaware of the activities of the departments working under you. In fact, it has now come to light through newspapers that the additional chief secretary of the transport department has written to inform you that neither any such action is being taken by their department or the vigilance department, nor has there ever been any discussion about it. He has completely rejected Kejriwal's statements, labelling them as baseless and misleading," Saxena said.

"As lieutenant governor, I am concerned about this level of public discourse and, at the same time, hurt by the conversation that portrays the full-time chief minister of my government as a temporary one," he added.

Advertisment

In her reply, Atishi said Saxena should let go of "petty politics" and instead focus on fostering collaboration.

"Obstruction of the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' is a clear testimony of politicisation of the lieutenant governor's office," she charged.

Atishi questioned how anyone could be so caught up in politics that they did not care for the people.

Advertisment

"The lieutenant governor's office is now working as a proxy of the BJP and, in its enthusiasm to protect the interest of the party, causing damage to the lives of ordinary Delhites," she added.

She also pointed out that his responsibility was to maintain law and order.

"It's the one job that you are directly responsible for and mandated to do. Unfortunately, you have miserably failed in keeping this city safe. A former MP is distributing money to lure voters right under your nose but you illegally gave him police protection," she charged, in a reference to BJP leader Parvesh Verma.

Atishi expressed hope that Saxena would let go of the "baggage of politics" that "ailed" him and work towards the welfare of the citizens of Delhi in the new year. PTI SJJ VIT SZM SZM