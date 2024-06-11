L Murugan takes charge as MoS Information and Broadcasting

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) BJP leader L Murugan on Tuesday assumed charge as minister of state for Information and Broadcasting and said the ministry plays a key role in executing state policies by acting as a communication bridge between the government and the people.

Murugan, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, was welcomed by I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials.

He held the same portfolio in the previous government, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reposing his faith in him.

Murugan is also minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs and will be involved in floor management for the government in the Rajya Sabha.

He contested the Lok Sabha elections from Nilgiris constituency against DMK nominee and former telecom minister A Raja, who defeated him by a margin of over 2.4 lakh votes. PTI SKU SKU MIN MIN