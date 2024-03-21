L Prashant Pise appointed India's next envoy to Republic of Slovenia

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) L Prashant Pise, currently India's Ambassador to Iraq, has been appointed the country's next envoy to Slovenia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

He is a 1995-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

"L Prashant Pise (IFS: 1995), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Slovenia," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, officials said.

Soumendu Bagchi, currently a deputy director general at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), has been appointed as the country's next envoy to Iraq, the MEA had said on Wednesday.

Bagchi is a 1993-batch officer of the IFS.

India and Iraq have throughout enjoyed enduring political, economic and cultural ties, according to an earlier statement on India-Iraq ties, available on the MEA website. PTI KND RHL