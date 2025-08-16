La Ganesan was an exemplary leader, venerable statesman: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of his Nagaland counterpart La Ganesan, and said that he was a venerable statesman and an exemplary leader.

Ganesan, 80, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said.

Parnaik, in a statement, said Ganesan was also a devoted social activist, who worked tirelessly for the welfare of people, and upheld the highest values of integrity and humility in public life.

He recalled Ganesan’s distinguished service as Governor of Manipur, West Bengal, and Nagaland, as well as the warmth with which he connected with people across all walks of life.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year. PTI UPL RBT