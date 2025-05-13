Laad Bazar to Chowmahalla: Hyderabad rolls out red carpet for Miss World contestants

Hyderabad, May 13 (PTI) The contestants of Miss World 2025, representing 109 countries, were given a vibrant welcome on Tuesday as they visited Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar and the bustling Laad Bazar (also known as Chudi Bazar), famous for its bangles and pearls.

The 400-year-old monument came alive as the beauty queens arrived to a red carpet welcome, accompanied by the beats of Marfa music—a rhythmic, percussion-heavy genre popular in the Old City.

The atmosphere turned celebratory as some of the contestants joined in, dancing joyfully to the music.

The group attended a special photo shoot with the historic Charminar serving as a stunning backdrop.

They also waved to the crowd from a specially-erected stage, drawing cheers from onlookers.

As part of a heritage walk through the Old City, the contestants visited Laad Bazar for a curated shopping experience.

They witnessed live demonstrations of traditional bangle-making techniques and expressed admiration for the craftsmanship of the local artisans.

Shopkeepers at Laad Bazar welcomed the Miss World participants with roses and, in a generous gesture, did not accept money for the purchases, official sources said.

They also urged the contestants to speak about the uniqueness of Hyderabad, Charminar, and Laad Bazar in their home countries.

Later, the Miss World participants proceeded to the Nizam-era Chowmahalla Palace, also located in the Old City, where a specially-arranged cultural evening was held in their honour.

The Telangana government made elaborate arrangements—including tight security and traffic management—to ensure the smooth conduct of the visit.

The Miss World 2025 contest began with a glittering ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.

As part of its broader vision, the Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to leverage the global event to enhance the state’s international profile and attract investments.

During their stay, the contestants will tour several key tourist attractions across the state, including heritage sites from the Nizam era and the UNESCO-listed Ramappa temple in Warangal.