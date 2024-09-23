'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars 2025

Chennai, Sep 23 (PTI) Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" has been picked as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, the Film Federation of India announced here on Monday.

The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit "Animal", Malayalam National Award winner "Aattam" and Cannes winner "All We Imagine As Light".

The 13-member select committee headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua "unanimously" decided on "Laapataa Ladies", produced by Aamir Khan and Rao, for reckoning in the best international film category at the Academy Awards.

Besides "Laapataa Ladies", Hindi film "Srikanth", Tamil movies "Vaazhai" and "Thangalaan" and Malayalam film "Ullozhukku" were among the top five in the 29-title list.

"Laapataa Ladies", which was released in March to universal praise from the critics, is a heartwarming and empowering take on two brides in rural India in 2001 who accidently get swapped during a train journey. The film is backed by Rao’s Kindling Productions, Aamir Khan Productions, and Jio Studios.

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav in the lead alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, the Hindi film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Tamil film "Maharaja", Telugu titles "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Hanu-Man", as well as the Hindi films "Swatantraya Veer Savarkar" and "Article 370" were also part of the list.

No Indian entry has been nominated for best international feature film at the Oscars since the Khan-starrer "Lagaan" in 2002. Only two other films have previously made it to the final five and they are the Nargis-starrer "Mother India" and Mira Nair's "Salaam Bombay!" Malayalam superhit "2018: Everyone is a Hero" was sent last year. PTI SA BK RDS MIN RDS RDS