LAB announces resumption of protest

Leh, Sept 6 (PTI) The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday decided to resume its protests in support of the four-point agenda with a multi-religious prayer meet next week.

"We had suspended our agitation due to the presence of his holiness the Dalai Lama but since he has left, we are resuming our activities,” activist Sonam Wangchuk told reporters.

LAB, along with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), have been spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of their demands -- statehood, sixth schedule status for Ladakh, a dedicated Public Service Commission (PSC) and two parliamentary seats.

They have held several rounds of talks with the Centre but have accused the central government of deliberately delaying the dialogue after May.

They held a three-day chain hunger strike and a protest rally in Kargil last month.

LAB chairman Chering Dorjay, flanked by other members of the group including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, told a news conference here that they have decided to intensify their agitation with a peaceful multi-religious protest at Martyr’s Park in Leh town on September 10.

"The protest will begin at 11 AM with mass prayers, emphasising unity and non-violence," he said.

Wangchuk said the decision to resume peaceful protests was taken at the crucial meeting of the LAB.

“We are inviting all citizens to participate in this peaceful prayer meeting which is aimed at spreading awareness and sending a collective message that our agitation is peaceful.

He said five representatives from each village linked to the LAB will also attend the prayer meeting.

“The September 10 protest is the first of various programmes chalked out by the LAB, and the rest of the programmes will be announced as time passes,” he said. PTI TAS RT