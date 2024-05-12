Lab technician arrested in plasma theft case at hospital in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has arrested an accused in the plasma theft case at a hospital in Jaipur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kavendra Sagar said that Kishan Sahay Kataria, who was working as a lab technician at the blood bank of the JK Lone Hospital, was arrested on Saturday.

Dr Satyendra Choudhary, in-charge of the blood bank, had complained on May 6 that the blood bank's lab technician Kishan Sahay had allegedly taken out 76 units of plasma.

The stolen plasma was allegedly found in his car but he was absconding, officials said.

The state government has removed Dr Satyendra Choudhary from the post in the plasma theft case and put him under APO (awaiting posting orders) status. PTI SDA MNK MNK