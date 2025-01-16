Label campaign material generated using AI: EC to parties ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Amid increasing use of artificial intelligence in campaigning and its potential to influence voter opinion, the Election Commission on Thursday issued an advisory to political parties asking them to promote transparency and accountability in the use of AI-generated content.

The advisory introduces labelling and disclosure norms requiring parties to clearly label any images, videos, audio or other materials generated or significantly altered by AI technologies with a notation such as "AI-Generated"/ "Digitally Enhanced"/"Synthetic Content”.

It also requires political parties to include disclaimers during dissemination of campaign advertisements or promotional content, wherever synthetic content is utilised.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had recently cautioned against the potential of AI and deep fakes in compounding the malaise of misinformation.

He had expressed concern that deep fakes and misinformation have the potential to erode trust in electoral processes.

During last year's Lok Sabha elections, the Commission had issued guidelines for responsible and ethical use of social media platforms.

"In recent years, advances in artificial intelligence have enabled the creation of highly convincing synthetic content, including images, video and audio.

"With the increasing use of AI technologies in political campaigning, it is essential to maintain transparency and accountability, as the AI-generated content, including images, videos and audio, has the potential to influence voter opinion and trust," the EC told heads of recognised national and state parties.

The BJP and AAP digital campaigns ahead of February 5 Delhi polls have been using AI-generated content to target each other.

It also asked parties to include disclaimers in campaign advertisements or promotional content disseminated online or at other platforms, wherever synthetic content is utilised.