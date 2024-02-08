Labelling UP 'BIMARU' was 'political mindset': CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 8 (UP) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that labelling Uttar Pradesh as 'BIMARU' was a "political mindset" and today the state has risen above this.

He also said that on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow following the materialisation of investments in the investors' summit conducted by the state government.

On this occasion, the foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 10 lakh crore will be laid in a single day.

"Labelling of Uttar Pradesh as BIMARU was a political mindset. Today, UP has risen above the category of a 'BIMARU' state," Adityanath said.

He highlighted the "transformative shift" in perspective, saying that Uttar Pradesh has now become the second-largest economy in the country.

"Our current objective is to propel Uttar Pradesh as the leading economy of the country," he said while addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of the second edition of the International Trade Show held at the Lok Bhavan.

The acronym 'BIMARU' (sick) was coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s, formed from the first letters of names of some of the poorest states, namely Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. "Traditional craftsmen, artisans, and young entrepreneurs in the state who were once disappointed now have enthusiasm on their faces. UP's ODOP (one district one product) scheme has now become the foundation of a self-reliant India," he said.

He also inaugurated 13 projects of industrial estates and ODOP common facility centres.

He also honoured traditional artisans and craftsmen from various districts.

He announced that the second edition of the International Trade Show will take place in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29.

He said that artisans, craftsmen, and young entrepreneurs in the state had the capability, but they lacked encouragement from the government and a suitable platform.

The state had numerous units of MSMEs for centuries, but due to continuous government neglect and 'Inspector Raj,' entrepreneurs were distressed and forced to migrate, he said.

"In 2018, we initiated the ODOP scheme, enabling traditional industries to enter the market and providing technological support. As a result, UP's ODOP has now become a unique scheme in the country. ODOP has become the foundation stone of a self-reliant India, bringing pride to the state," he added.

Underlining the growth in exports from Rs 86 thousand crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, he highlighted the resulting increase in employment opportunities.

"To boost young entrepreneurs, we have started the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana in this budget, under which interest-free loans are being provided," he added.

On this occasion, Adityanath laid the foundation stone of industrial establishments in Rae Bareli, Mau, Pratapgarh and Mahoba under the MSME Cluster Park Scheme.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Trade Promotion Centre in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar under the Infrastructure and Export Scheme and ODOP CFC projects in Kaushambi and Gonda. PTI ABN MNK MNK MNK