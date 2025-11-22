Labour codes: Kerala Minister assures not to adopt any anti-worker stand

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 22 (PTI) Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday assured that the state government will not adopt an anti-worker stand at any cost while implementing the new labour codes.

He said the Left government in the state is carefully evaluating the labour code reforms being implemented by the Centre.

Sivankutty's remarks came a day after the union government notified all four labour codes, pending since 2020, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.

The reforms include expanded rights and safety for women, including night-shift work, free annual health check-ups for workers aged over 40 years, pan-India ESIC coverage including hazardous process units, and a single registration, licence and return system.

While talking to reporters here, Sivankutty said the state government will not allow any move that weakens Kerala's unique labour relations or the rights of trade unions.

"While implementing the new codes, Kerala will not adopt an anti-worker stand at any cost," he said.

Stating that the simplification of labour laws should help create an industry-friendly environment, Sivankutty, however, stressed that the outcome of such reforms must ultimately improve the living conditions of workers.

Kerala will give priority to ensuring better wages, health and safety, social security coverage, and dignified working conditions, he said.

The formulation of state-level rules in line with the central codes will be carried out through discussions with major trade unions and representatives from the industrial sector in the state, he said.

"Provisions will be included in the rules to ensure that neither the existing nor the new regulations adversely affect the social security or labour rights of workers in Kerala," the minister further said.

The LDF government is committed to ensuring protection for every worker in the state, Sivankutty added.