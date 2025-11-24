Labour Codes: Kerala Minister calls meeting of central trade union representatives

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has convened a meeting of central trade union representatives to discuss matters related to the Labour Codes notified by the Centre.

The meeting will be held online on November 27 at 12.00 PM, according to an official statement.

The minister will also hold discussions with labour ministers of other states regarding the Labour Codes, it said on Monday.

A proposal to organise a labour conclave in Thiruvananthapuram during the third week of December is under consideration.

At the meeting of state labour officials convened by the Union Labour Secretary on Monday, Kerala once again clarified the areas of disagreement it has regarding the Labour Codes.

State Labour Special Secretary Shanavas S informed the meeting that these details would be submitted in writing, the statement added.

The union government recently notified all four Labour Codes, pending since 2020, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.

Sivankutty, however, had assured that the state government would not adopt an anti-worker stand at any cost while implementing the new Labour Codes. PTI LGK ROH