Labour contractor led Mumbai police to Saif Ali Khan's attacker in Thane

Mumbai: A labour contractor helped the Mumbai police track down the attacker, who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan, in the neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The police have arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national, for the attack that took place at the Bollywood star's house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday.

The official said the crime branch and the local police had formed multiple teams to trace the accused, who had eluded them for more than two days.

During the probe, the police found that the accused was seen outside Dadar railway station thrice and had gone to Worli Koliwada, he said.

The police examined hundreds of CCTV footage and found out that the attacker had visited a labour contractor in the area, the official said.

He said the labour contractor gave the police all the details about the attacker, and based on his direction, the police traced him to a labour camp in a forested area in Thane, from where he was apprehended.

The official said the accused had worked for a Thane-based hotel in the past, and so far, no criminal record in his name has come to light.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra in a shocking attack that raised intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life.

Khan (54) underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment in the 'Satguru Sharan' building. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said.