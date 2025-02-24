Labour rights being diluted, national resources being given to corporates: Dipankar Bhattacharya

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya accused the BJP-led Centre on Monday of being anti-worker and claimed that labour rights are being diluted while the resources of the country are being handed over to corporates.

Addressing a conference here of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), which is affiliated to the CPI(ML), Bhattacharya also slammed the Centre for allegedly not taking a stand on the deportation of Indians who had migrated to the United States illegally.

"We have a government that is anti-worker.... Labour rights are being diluted and the country's resources handed out to corporates," he said.

"The independence movement was a movement of workers.... Trade unions have fought a long battle for reaching where we are today. But today, people talk about working for 70-90 hours. No one is talking about the wages," Bhattacharya said.

"No one is talking about whether there is safety, democracy in the workplace. People are working like slaves," he added.

The CPI(ML) leader said the experience gained over the last 35 years shows that privatisation has not helped people.

"The experience of the last 35 years shows that privatisation is destroying the country. The whole county is fighting against Adani-Ambani," he said.

Targeting the Centre over the recent deportation of Indians from the US, the Left leader said, "The US is sending back our citizens as if they are criminals. Countries like Mexico and Colombia took a stand, but India did not." "(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi was taking a dip at the Kumbh while Indians were being deported," he said.

Bhattacharya also mentioned Wakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner who led a team of rescuers in bringing out workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand safely and whose house in Delhi was demolished.

"Instead of rewarding him, his house was demolished," he said. Hassan was also present at the conference. PTI AO RC